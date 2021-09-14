Man (47) pleads guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography at Cork court

A 47-year-old man confessed today to seven counts of distributing child pornography on different occasions last year.

Michael Buckley was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to possession of 184 picture and video files of child pornography at an address at Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork*, on December 13, 2020.

He also admitted seven charges of distribution of child pornography. These charges referred to different dates between June 23 and November 30, 2020 at unknown locations within the state.

Jane Hyland, prosecution barrister, said the plea of guilty to less than the full total of charges on a longer indictment was accepted by the state on the basis that the full facts of the case related to all the charges on the indictment would be given at the sentencing hearing.

William Bulman, defence barrister, asked for legal aid to be extended for the preparation of a psychiatric report on the defendant. Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application.

There was no state objection to the defendant being remanded on bail as sentencing was adjourned until November 19.

*Residents at 13 Ravensdale Road have indicated the defendant no longer resides at this address.