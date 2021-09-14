Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 13:14

Garda warning after fraudsters take €5,000 from one Cork account

Gardai in Bandon are investigating the fraud Picture Denis Minihane.

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ in Cork are investigating a fraud incident in which €5,000 was taken out of a person’s bank account after responding to a text message.

The fraud incident is one of six reported to gardaí in the Bandon district in the past week, along with four made the previous week.

In this incident, a person responded to a text message and ended up handing over PIN details for their bank account, enabling the fraudsters to siphon €5,000 from the account.

Investigations are underway but gardaí say the fraud was committed outside the State.

Superintendent Brendan Fogarty said: “Be very careful – nobody should be asking you for your PIN numbers or other bank details.”

cork gardacork crime
