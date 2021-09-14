Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 10:58

Global superstar and Ballincollig born NY editor bond over Cork at Met Gala

Global superstar and Ballincollig born NY editor bond over Cork at Met Gala

Samantha Barry and Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala

Roisin Burke

Cork was well represented at the Met Gala held in New York on Monday night with not one but two Cork connections on the red carpet.

Ballincollig’s Samantha Barry, who is Editor in Chief of Glamour Magazine was schmoozing with global superstar Emily Ratajkowski.

Samantha tweeted a video with the caption “With Bantry’s most fabulous celeb sporting sponsor at #MetGala” and tagged Emily with her Twitter handle @emrata.

Emily has been a sponsor for Bantry Basketball Club since July, with her clothing brand after being asked by a member of the committee.

Ratajkowski, who has Irish ancestors, is a frequent visitor to West Cork and her family have a home just outside Bantry.

More in this section

New Year's party at home 4k 'Chanting, singing, public drinking, urinating': Residents upset by antisocial incidents as students return to Cork
Law and justice concept Cork friends avoid jail for Leaving Cert results celebration 'schoolboy prank' where bottle was pressed between victim's buttocks
Man (47) pleads guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography at Cork court Man (47) pleads guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography at Cork court
corkwest cork
Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more