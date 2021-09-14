Global superstar and Ballincollig born NY editor bond over Cork at Met Gala

Cork was well represented at the Met Gala held in New York on Monday night with not one but two Cork connections on the red carpet.

Ballincollig’s Samantha Barry, who is Editor in Chief of Glamour Magazine was schmoozing with global superstar Emily Ratajkowski.

Samantha tweeted a video with the caption “With Bantry’s most fabulous celeb sporting sponsor at #MetGala” and tagged Emily with her Twitter handle @emrata.

Emily has been a sponsor for Bantry Basketball Club since July, with her clothing brand after being asked by a member of the committee.

Ratajkowski, who has Irish ancestors, is a frequent visitor to West Cork and her family have a home just outside Bantry.