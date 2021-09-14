Mattress Drop-Off for Cork city residents 

A MATTRESS collection will take place in Cork tomorrow in a bid to help prevent the dumping of mattresses across the city.

The Mattress Drop-Off will take place on Wednesday at Tramore Valley Car Park, Ballinlough between 9 am and 1 pm.

Each year, Cork City Council carries out several projects under our anti-dumping initiatives programme.

The initiative is funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and its aim is to reduce incidents of illegal dumping using a collaborative approach involving local authorities, communities, and other State Agencies.

Cork City Council in conjunction with Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA) identified the need to offer a mattress disposal facility for the public to bring any unwanted mattresses to the Civic Amenity Site at Tramore Valley Park.

The service is offered to reduce and ideally prevent the scourge of mattress dumping in ditches and green areas across the city.

Staff from Cork Mattress Recycling will be on-site to assist at the drop-off.

Cork Mattress Recycling, based in The Northside for Business Campus in Ballyvolane, is a local company offering a fully compliant mattress recycling service, diverting bulky waste from landfills.

All mattresses are deconstructed by hand and although it is a labour intensive and time-consuming process, it provides a higher rate and quality of recyclable materials recovered.

Once mattresses are deconstructed the components are recycled and steel bedsprings become reusable steel while cloth and polyester synthetic fibres can be reused as residual fuel disposal for industry.

There is a maximum of one mattress per vehicle. A €5 fee applies.