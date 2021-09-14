Emergency services dealing with collision on busy Cork route, traffic restrictions in place

Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on a busy Cork route.
The incident happened on Carr’s Hill.
Cork City Fire Brigade said in a tweet that no serious injuries are being reported.
Motorists are being advised that traffic restrictions are in place in the vicinity of the incident and to approach the area with caution.
🚨 Crews are currently at a Road Traffic Collision on Carrs Hill. Traffic restrictions are in place so please approach with caution.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) September 14, 2021
