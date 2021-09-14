Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 08:57

Emergency services dealing with collision on busy Cork route, traffic restrictions in place

Emergency services dealing with collision on busy Cork route, traffic restrictions in place

Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Carr's Hill. Image Cork City Fire Brigade Twitter

Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on a busy Cork route.

The incident happened on Carr’s Hill.

Cork City Fire Brigade said in a tweet that no serious injuries are being reported.

Motorists are being advised that traffic restrictions are in place in the vicinity of the incident and to approach the area with caution.

More in this section

New Year's party at home 4k 'Chanting, singing, public drinking, urinating': Residents upset by antisocial incidents as students return to Cork
Law and justice concept Cork friends avoid jail for Leaving Cert results celebration 'schoolboy prank' where bottle was pressed between victim's buttocks
Man (47) pleads guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography at Cork court Man (47) pleads guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography at Cork court
cork traffic
Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

Cork's 'Birdman' takes to the airwaves after Council follow up on complaints about bird poo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more