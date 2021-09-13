Arrest made following spate of Graffiti in West Cork town

An arrest was made in Clonakilty following several incidents of vandalism in the town, including a popular mural on Kent Street.

Local TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the community was shocked to find the mural on Kent Street completely defaced.

Mr O’Sullivan said while it was one of a few sites around town defaced, this one was the one that upset people the most.

“My heart goes out to the artists and the community that made this mural happen. There are some incredibly talented artists who put hours and hours of work into this mural and to see it defaced must be absolutely heartbreaking.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he had no doubt the mural would be restored to its former glory by the “resilient” community of Clonakilty.

Independent Councillor Paul Hayes also took the time to lament the criminal act on the mural.

Posting on Facebook, the councillor said: “I'm so disappointed to see that our beautiful mural at Kent St has been defaced. A number of other shop fronts and housing estates have also been damaged by the so-called graffiti artist.

"Reports are coming through that the person who carried out this vandalism has already been apprehended by local Gardai. I hope they face the full rigours of the law and are made to compensate for the speedy reinstatement of the mural and cleaning of other premises.”

A statement from the Gardaí to The Echo stated that an individual has been arrested in relation to acts of vandalism in Clonakilty between Friday, September 10 and Monday, September 13.