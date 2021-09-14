€4m extension revamp for 150-year-old Cork secondary school

A north Cork secondary school is to get a makeover in a multi-million extension project that will transform the 150-year-old institution.

CBS Charleville has announced the appointment of a multi-disciplinary design team to deliver a €4M state-of-the-art extension for the school.

The integrated design team will be led by architecture firm Dermot G. Geoghegan Architects Ltd working with civil and structural engineers Downes Associates, building services engineers Hayes Higgins Partnership, quantity surveyors Michael Barrett Partnership and Tobin Consulting Engineers who will supervise the design project.

Designs for the major extension will be drawn up and submitted for planning with the aim of breaking ground by September 2022.

Last March, the Department of Education approved funding for the new extension which will provide for two Special Educational Needs classrooms, Design and Communications Graphics Room, Multimedia Room, Construction Studies Room, and Music Room.

The appointment of the design team, awarded through the public procurement process, has brought much excitement to the 150-year-old school which is renowned for its academic and sporting excellence.

Andrea Murphy, Principal, CBS Charleville, said, “The appointment of the team marks an exciting milestone in this significant investment project.

“We are delighted with the experience and expertise demonstrated by the design team to date and look forward to working with them on the safe and quick delivery of the extension.

“Our aspiration is for a design that will enhance the educational experience of students and staff at the school and I have no doubt that this will be realised by Dermot G. Geoghegan Architects and their team.”