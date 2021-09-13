Jail for Polish man who arranged for €21k delivery of drugs to Cork address

A Polish man on a flying visit to Cork arranged for more than €20,000 worth of cannabis to be posted to an address in Banduff so that he could distribute it to three or four buyers before returning home.

“There was a level of planning. He had organised for ‘Slán le hEireann’ three days after distribution of the drugs. He was doing it only for financial gain,” Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said.

Now he has been jailed for three years.

Detective Garda Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said the delivery was made in a joint operation by officers from Customs and Excise and the Gardaí.

Customs officers initially discovered the package in the post and alerted gardaí.

A package of cannabis containing over €21,000 worth of the drug was delivered to a house in Banduff in a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs officers.

Shortly after the delivery was made, the defendant was stopped driving away from the scene and he had the package of cannabis with him.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “This fella thought he could get rid of over €20,000 worth of cannabis in three or four days and (on the possibility of getting a suspended sentence) you are not going to Vladivostok today anyway.”

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, said of the accused man, Janus Tyszkiewicz, 37, that he admitted being in possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on July 7 last year at a house in Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork.

“He could have run away. He has not. He could have blamed someone else but he blamed himself,” the defence barrister said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said it was an unusual case.

“This 37-year-old used his mobility and organisational skills to set up a scheme. He got drugs in Poland, he imported them into Ireland for distribution here. He was the originator and in control of the business throughout. There was a level of planning in the scheme.”