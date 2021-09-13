Cork property linked to proceeds of crime put up for sale

AN investigation into the assets of a UK-based person has led to a court order allowing the sale of a property in Cork which was linked to proceeds of crime.

That is according to the annual report of the Criminal Assets Bureau which was published today.

According to the report, the CAB carried out an investigation into the assets of the UK-based person who was suspected of being a member of an organised crime group involved in operation of cannabis growhouses.

The report said: “This investigation was referred to the Bureau after local Gardaí in Tipperary discovered fully operational grow houses as part of local investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in counties Tipperary and Cork.

“The bureau’s investigation resulted in the granting of an order under section 2 of the PoC (Proceeds of Crime) Act over a residential property in Co. Tipperary, a residential property in Co. Cork, a residential property in Dublin 15 and €43,680.00 held in a financial account.”

Last year, proceeds of crime actions, along with actions under the revenue and social protection provisions, yielded in excess of €4.2 million to the Exchequer, according to the report.

The report said: “In spite of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bureau brought thirty one new applications before the High Court under Proceeds of Crime legislation in 2020, matching the number of applications made in 2019.

“The majority of these actions related to drug trafficking cases. Other frequent crime types relate to thefts, burglary, fraud and money laundering.”

The Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys, said: “Even during the circumstances of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Criminal Assets Bureau continues to play a crucial role in deterring illegal activity by freezing and confiscating assets identified as deriving from the proceeds of crime.”