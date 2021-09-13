Cork camogie team warmly welcomed home after All Ireland final 

A Cork City Councillor has spoken of the great pride the Cork camogie team should have in themselves following the All Ireland Final on Sunday where they fought for the 2021 All Ireland against Galway, who won the match by three points.

Fianna Fáil Cllr for Cork City South East tweeted her support for the defeat Cork squad after welcoming them home to Cork on Sunday night

“We wished them well, we cheered them on- it was only right to welcome them home tonight.

“Thank you @CorkCamogie, hold your heads high, you gave it your all today but it wasn’t to be."

Ms Desmond also congratulated Galway on a “well earned” victory.

Speaking to The Echo, the councillor said it was great to be at the match and at the station watching and welcoming the team back to Cork.

“It’s so important for women’s sport to see them getting that far. They are an inspiration and they gave it their all. It was down to the wire.”

Ms Desmond said naturally the team was disappointed but they should be very proud of their performance.

“They showed true grit and determination till the very end. They are an inspiration to young girls and these things do make a difference. They do matter.” Chatting about the Cork Camogie team, the councillor said she had no doubt they would be back.

“They are a team on the rise. Cork Camogie are never far from the trophy, without doubt, they will be back.”