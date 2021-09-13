Gardaí analysing CCTV of roadways as investigation continues into armed robbery in Ballinhassig

GARDAÍ investigating a robbery at a shop in Ballinhassig last week are trawling through CCTV of routes between Ballinhassig and Cork city.

It follows searches of five properties on the southside of the city on Thursday night, just hours after the incident.

No arrests have been made and now gardaí are hoping that CCTV footage will help lead them to the perpetrators of the incident.

At approximately 3.55pm on Thursday afternoon, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money.

One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete.

According to gardaí, the men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male.

There were no injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill / Liberty Hill.

At approximately 4.20pm, the grey Citroen C3 vehicle was located alight in a field near Spur Hill.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was on Spur Hill in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon is asked to contact investigating gardaí, while those who may have camera (including dash cam) footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.