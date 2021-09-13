Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 11:11

Bailey 'hoping and praying truth will come out' about who murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Ian Bailey will feature in tonight’s The Big Interview on Virgin Media 1. 

Ann Murphy

IAN Bailey says he is hoping and praying that the truth will come out about who murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

He will feature in tonight’s The Big Interview on Virgin Media 1, in a pre-recorded interview with Colette Fitzpatrick.

Referring to the recent appearance by Ms Toscan du Plantier’s son Pierre Louis on the Late Late Show, he said it is “sad for him” (Pierre Louis) that the murder remains unsolved.

He added: “I know he believes that I murdered her. I had nothing to do with it."

He continued: “The only thing I can do is to keep on doing what I’ve been doing – hoping, praying the truth will come out.” 

In the interview, Ms Fitzpatrick described Ms Toscan du Plantier as a beautiful and intriguing woman. 

Mr Bailey responded: “All I know is from the photographs I’ve seen of her. To my eye, she wouldn’t have been necessarily the most beautiful of people.” He added: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as you know.” 

Mr Bailey was found guilty of her murder, in his absence, at a trial in France in 2019. Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court. Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder.

He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged here.

In the interview, he was also pressed about the domestic violence suffered by his former partner Jules Thomas at his hands.

Pushed by Colette Fitzpatrick that Ms Thomas had suffered a serious eye injury in an incident between them, he said: “I know, it’s shameful isn’t it?” 

The Big Interview airs at 9pm tonight.

