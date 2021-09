A yellow rain warning is in place in Cork today.

Heavy downpours are expected this morning with a risk of spot flooding.

The yellow warning, which came into effect yesterday, will remain in place until 4pm this afternoon.

The outlook for the week is "changeable" with Met Éireann saying there will be a mix of dry and bright spells interspersed with showers or longer spells of rain.

Temperatures are expected to be typical with highest temperatures in the mid to high teens generally.