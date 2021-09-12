Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 18:59

Bail revoked as man didn't bring urinalysis certificates to court as required

A €7,000 stash of cocaine was located at a house in Youghal more than three years ago but now the man responsible has been remanded in custody as he did not bring urinalysis certificates to court as required. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A €7,000 stash of cocaine was located at a house in Youghal more than three years ago but now the man responsible has been remanded in custody as he did not bring urinalysis certificates to court as required.

Garda David O’Shea testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that €7,000 worth of cocaine and €250 worth of cannabis were located during the search.

The search under warrant was conducted back on March 28 2018.

The home of David Twomey was searched at Youghal and the drugs were found.

Defence barrister William Bulman said the accused was now studying at University College Cork and was living at Red Barn in Youghal.

Mr Bulman said the 41-year-old’s return to college was part of his efforts to turn his life around.

Mr Bulman said the accused put his hands up back in 2018 when these drugs were found.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for regular urinalysis to be done by the defendant at his own expense.

Mr Bulman BL said the defendant had encountered difficulties when trying to get urinalysis tests.

The judge said Twomey had been given a chance. He revoked bail and remanded the accused in custody until September 23 saying that urinalysis could be done while he was in prison.

