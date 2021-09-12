Man assaulted in Cork city centre remains in critical condition

Gardaí have confirmed that the man injured in Friday night's assault in Cork city centre remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Oliver Plunkett Street between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday evening and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

Gardaí have said they are following a definite line of enquiry and are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.