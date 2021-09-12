Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 15:39

'I don't like my parents cursing because I'm not allowed do it': Girl’s swear jar for parents raises money for RNLI

Fiona presented her donation to Cliona Coleman of the Crosshaven lifeboat fundraising branch.

A young lady raised a sum of money for the RNLI thanks to her parent’s swearing.

Ten-year-old Fiona Hurley, who is from Crosshaven, raised almost €65 by fining her parents 50 cent every time they said a curse word.

Over a number of months, Fiona managed to raise €64.50 for the RNLI.

Fiona donated the money to the charity with a handwritten letter detailing why she decided to fine her parents for cursing, as she was not allowed to say bad words.

Fiona wrote: “I love donating money to the RNLI and this year I did some fundraising for the first time. 

"I don’t like hearing my parents cursing, because I’m not allowed to do it. We agreed that every time a family member said a curse word, I would mark it in my notebook. Each word has a cost of 50 cent.”

The 10-year-old said over the months, she managed to raise €64.50.

“That’s a lot of cursing!” Fiona quipped, adding that some curses came after she informed her parents of the rising tally.

Ever insightful, Fiona said she hoped her parents “learned their lesson”.

