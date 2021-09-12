Man sentenced for 'cowardly' assault in which he struck someone in the face with pint glass 

Striking someone with a glass in a pub was described as a particularly cowardly type of assault which gave the victim no chance of defence.

44-year-old Laurence Murphy of 59 Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assaulting another man at the Ilen Bar in Skibbereen.

Garda Kieran Coughlan said the incident happened on September 21 2019 when Murphy struck another man in the face with a pint glass.

Emmet Boyle said the accused brought €4,000 compensation to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the victim and he had no excuse for the assault.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a suspended 18-month sentence on him as he described the cowardly nature of assaulting someone with a glass.