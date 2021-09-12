Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 16:49

Woman who pleaded guilty to a number of assaults sentenced

A young woman from West Cork who took on four people in a fight on the street was described by the sentencing judge as “a fair operator when she gets going.”  Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young woman from West Cork who took on four people in a fight on the street was described by the sentencing judge as “a fair operator when she gets going.” 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin made that comment after hearing evidence in the case against Wendy O’Driscoll of Pairc Naoimh Eoin, Goleen, County Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

She pleaded guilty to a number of assaults – all on the streets in Skibbereen on March 3 2019.

The judge imposed a total sentence of one year on the young woman which he suspended.

Defence barrister Niamh Ó Donnabháin said the accused had a turbulent childhood and had pleaded guilty to the offences.

After hearing the evidence of Garda Carolann Wardabout what happened in the early hours of that morning, the judge said of Wendy O’Driscoll, “She is a fair operator when she gets going.

“She was the aggressor on the night. She was significantly out of control, including the use of a bottle on innocent persons. She caused cuts that needed to be stapled and stitched.

“It went from one street to another in the town of Skibbereen.”

