Music of the heart to remember Cork angel Béibhinn on her first anniversary

A YOUNG girl who passed away from a rare heart condition is set to be remembered with a musical commemoration of her life taking place this month.

Béibhinn O'Connor passed away in September of last year after a routine procedure that followed open-heart surgery triggered a cardiac arrest.

Heart Angel-the Concert, which includes music that inspired the nine-year-old, will be streamed online and features well-known Cork acts including the City of Cork Symphony Orchestra, Linda Kenny, Shirley McCarthy, Ian McGurk and Michael Greene.

School children Farah Barrett and Katie McGrath will also be joining the lineup.

Donations will be accepted for the concert, which takes place on Saturday, September 18 at 7.30pm-in lieu of traditional tickets.

All proceeds will go to the Heart Angel charity founded by Béibhinn’s parents Irene and Eoin O’Connor.

The charity is passionate about spreading compassion and has already seen remarkable acts of kindness carried out since its launch this year.

The idea behind the initiative is to promote acts of kindness, as well as encourage community spirit, and develop a wide range of programmes to impact positively for all. The Heart Angel charity is working on developing projects to enhance communities including Heart Angel Gardens.

Eoin O'Connor and his late daughter, Béibhinn- referred to as the heart angel-during happier times.

Local authorities are currently liaising with the charity as plans for the first garden in Carrigaline get underway.

Béibhinn’s mother Irene opened up about the difficult number of months the family has endured.

“It’s been an extremely emotional time for us," she said.

"We are humbled beyond words as we watch the communities of Carrigaline and Riverstick wrap us up in a blanket of kindness and support as we face the weeks leading up to our beautiful Béibhinn’s first anniversary."

She extended her gratitude to the community adding: "I never thought that we would grieve so openly, but it is all your support and everyone remembering our beautiful little girl that has given us the strength to create a light out of the darkness of her passing.

"Our wish is that you and your family will sit down together to enjoy this wonderful event, and our heartfelt thanks to all those who have made it possible, and also to those who have donated to The Heart Angel charity.’’

To find out more or donate to the charity directly readers can visit www.theheartangel.ie.