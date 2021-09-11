Man brings money to court for cat welfare charity he defrauded of €27.5k

Another €10,000 has been raised by a man who defrauded the Cork-based animal welfare charity Cat Haven of €27,500 two years ago.

The accused man Owen Collins of Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, County Cork, previously brought €10,000 to Cork Circuit Criminal Court and now he has doubled that amount.

Defence barrister Hannah Cahill had indicated on the last occasion that the accused and was anxious to raise more in advance of sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until February 2, 2022 with Owen Collins remanded on continuing bail.

There were 39 charges on the indictment and most of the charges refer to different dates in 2019 and each charge refers to a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500, stolen from Cat Haven, Hillcrest, Camden Road, Crosshaven, County Cork.

No details were given in court as to the background of the alleged thefts or the defendant’s connection with Cat Haven.

The judge was told that the prosecution accepted the plea of guilty to several sample charges on the basis that the full facts of the case related to all of the charges would be outlined at the final sentencing hearing.