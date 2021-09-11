Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 11:17

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (40s) is critically injured in assault in Cork city centre

Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda station are investigating an incident that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street Cork yesterday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm.

An appeal has been made after a man was critically injured in an assault in Cork city centre.

A male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Oliver Plunkett Street between 6pm and 7.30pm yesterday evening and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade/Oliver Plunkett Street and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

