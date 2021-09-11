Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 09:26

'To be his parents was the biggest honour': Cork mother shares her heartbreak after son (7) passes away following long illness

Fionn Barry, from Ballyhea, was diagnosed at birth with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and an undiagnosed condition that limited the growth of his brain.

A Cork mother has shared her heartbreak after the death of her seven-year-old son after a long fight with illness.

Fionn Barry, from Ballyhea, was diagnosed at birth with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and an undiagnosed condition that limited the growth of his brain.

The youngster had an extremely rare genetic condition, NACCI, and he was the only person in Europe diagnosed with the condition.

He passed away peacefully at home on Friday after a long and brave fight.

In an emotional Facebook post, his mother Brenda O’Connell Barry paid tribute to the charities that supported Fionn and the healthcare workers that cared for him.

"In all my wildest dreams we never thought we would be sharing this.

"Fionn was the most courageous, brave, determined and gorgeous little boy.

Brenda O'Connell Barry with her son Fionn Patrick who has dadly passed away .
"To be his parents was the biggest honour of all time and we fought fiercely for our boy from day one. 

"We are absolutely devastated beyond any comprehension and not sure how we will get through these next few days. We are so grateful for the massive support network around us and we are certain they will hold us up in the coming days and months.

"We left no stone unturned in our efforts to make him comfortable and provide him with what he needed to keep him safe, healthy and here at home with us as much as possible."

Ms O'Connell Barry added: "We want to do one final thing for our little man and that is to give him the send off he truly deserves and I know everyone will help us with this."

His funeral mass will be live-streamed on Monday at 12pm on the Ballyhea Parish website.

