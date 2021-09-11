Plumbers' pay only second to that of brain surgeons says Cork judge as he questions compensation amount for victim

Plumbers’ pay was described by a Circuit Court judge as second only to that of brain surgeons as he questioned why a young man only raised €500 for the victim of an assault.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin made the comments at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the course of sentencing Josh Arnopp for assault.

The judge was told that the young man had brought €500 to court to compensate his assault victim. When the judge commented about the earnings of plumbers, defence barrister Dermot Sheehan said Arnopp was not fully qualified and was in the fourth year of his apprenticeship.

The judge said, “€500 for bating a fella around the road in Kinsale – not on. I have no idea what is going through his (defendant’s) mind. He must have known what was going to happen.

“The victim takes a very serious view of what happened. His confidence is shattered. It is not a pleasant thing to have yourself clattered around Kinsale. The man who was assaulted deserves to be compensated, not insulted.” Sentencing was adjourned until September 24 for more compensation.

Arnopp of An Guagan, Barrack Street, Kinsale, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the other man at Short Quay in the town on January 26, 2020.

Garda Fergal Dowling said the injured party was out socialising with his girlfriend. The defendant was out since 3 p.m. that afternoon watching a Liverpool match on TV. Arnopp said he had eight pints but was not legless.

The 24-year-old defendant alleged to gardaí that the injured party called him names and there was some dispute about the nature of the exchanges between them.

When the sum of €500 was first mentioned in court, Judge O’Donnabháin asked, “Is that by was by way of compensation or aggravation? A plumber is only less well remunerated than a brain surgeon.”