Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:45

Covid-19 latest: 1,620 new cases confirmed as figures show more than 40 people with virus in hospitals in Cork

Data from the HSE shows that more than 40 people with Covid-19 were being cared for in hospitals in Cork last night.

Mary Corcoran

1,620 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

According to the latest figures, as of 8am today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Cork University Hospital reported the highest number of inpatients with Covid-19 last night out of any hospital in the country at 36.

There were seven patients with the virus receiving care at the Mercy University Hospital. 

Meanwhile, separate reports published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)  shed light on the number of Covid-19 related deaths being reported in Cork, and the volume of outbreaks of the virus in the region.

The latest weekly HPSC report on deaths shows that 27 Covid-19 deaths were reported nationally in the week to September 7.

It shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork from the beginning of the pandemic to September 7 was 430, an increase of three on the figures reported the previous week.

Provisional HPSC data also shows that there were 126 newly notified Covid-19 outbreaks in Ireland in the week to September 4.

This figure includes 17 outbreaks in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

These outbreaks were in nursing homes (2), acute hospitals (3), workplaces (4), childcare facilities (1) personal grooming services (1), retail outlets (2), hotels (2) and a private house (1).

