Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:30

Gardaí appeal for information on armed robbery in county Cork

Gardaí appeal for information on armed robbery in county Cork

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

GARDAÍ in Bandon are appealing to the public for information in relation to a robbery that took place at a business premises in Ballinhassig, Co. Cork yesterday.

At approximately 3.55pm, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money. 

One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete. 

The men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill / Liberty Hill. 

At approximately 4.20pm, the grey Citroen C3 vehicle was located alight in a field near Spur Hill.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. 

Anyone who was on Spur Hill Road in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone who may have seen the Citroen C3 set alight in the Spur Hill area is also asked to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Any road users who were travelling on the Spur Hill Road and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Read More

Investigation underway following armed robbery in Cork 

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Bail revoked as man didn't bring urinalysis certificates to court as required
Garda Man assaulted in Cork city centre remains in critical condition
Tributes paid to Cloyne GAA stalwart who ‘died doing what he loved’ Tributes paid to Cloyne GAA stalwart who ‘died doing what he loved’
cork garda
Christmas stock

'Some things won't be on shelves for Christmas': Presents should be ordered early, expert says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more