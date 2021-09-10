Suspended sentence for man who threatened to kill garda in West Cork 

A Castletownbere-based man who made death threats against a member of An Garda Síochána was given an 18-month suspended jail sentence.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the threats were taken seriously by the officer.

The 18-month sentence imposed on the accused man was suspended on the condition that he would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a period of 18 months.

Sergeant Stephen O’Sullivan previously described the incident which occurred in Castletownbere on August 17 2020.

On that date, gardaí received a call about a window being broken with a hurley at a house at Came Point.

The owner of this house also alleged that the defendant struck him on the hands with his hurley.

Garda Mark O’Donovan arrested Tadas Kasiulevicius of 7 Came Point, Castletownbere, County Cork. He was later taken from Castletownbere garda station to Bantry garda station due to the level of his aggression.

En route to the garda station, he continued to be uncooperative kicking and punching the door of the personnel carrier.

At Bantry station, he was threatening towards Garda Laura O’Sullivan.

Among the comments he made were: “I know you, bitch. I will kill you, you f***ing bitch.”

His death threats to the guard included putting his finger across his own throat while looking directly at her, Sgt. O’Sullivan testified.

Kasiulevicius later apologised for making the threat to the guard and blamed it on alcohol.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the accused had come over from Lithuania 13 years ago and was living in Castletownbere and working in fishing throughout that time.

Mr O’Sullivan said the accused was highly intoxicated on the night and that at the time he used to go binge drinking when not fishing.

“He has stopped drinking and is attending AA. He repeated his apologies throughout interview. Drinking was the root cause this,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The accused man pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage to the house at Came Point and threatening to kill Garda Laura O’Sullivan.