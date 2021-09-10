Emergency Services at the scene of collision in Cork

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 10:02

Maeve Lee

EMERGENCY Services are dealing with a road traffic collision in Cork this morning.

Units from Cork City Fire Service have responded to the incident on the N71.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballincollig are currently at the scene of the road traffic collision.

It occurred near the Viaduct Inn Bar and Restaurant.

According to Cork City Fire Brigade, one person has been extricated by crews and taken to hospital.

Gardaí are also in attendance.

Motorists have been urged to use caution in the area.

