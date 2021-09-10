Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 07:56

Jail for man who discarded backpack with €70,000 worth of heroin

Jail for man who discarded backpack with €70,000 worth of heroin

The Dubliner who walked away from a garda checkpoint in Cork with a large stash of heroin claimed he left the car because of a row with the driver but the driver said the passenger left to get help because the car overheated.

Liam Heylin

The Dubliner who walked away from a garda checkpoint in Cork with a large stash of heroin claimed he left the car because of a row with the driver but the driver said the passenger left to get help because the car overheated.

When interviewed at the time he also denied that the backpack containing €70,000 worth of heroin which he discarded had anything to do with him.

However, Thomas Lakes, has now confessed to the crime and has been jailed for four years.

Detective Garda Aidan Long testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the accused was travelling in a car that stopped behind another car at a Covid-19 checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick Road on March 16 and that a number of people got out of the car.

The detective said he saw Thomas Lakes carrying the bag and that when the bag was subsequently found during a search and there was documentation in the bag with the defendant’s name on it.

Cross-examined during an unsuccessful bail application on an earlier date, the defendant said in relation to the bag, “Nothing to do with me.” 

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he has pleaded guilty to a charge of having heroin worth in excess of €13,000 for sale or supply.

The accused has been on methadone treatment for 25 years and now uses crack cocaine. The 44-year-old replied, ‘No comment’ to most of the questions put to him when interviewed.

He had two crack cocaine pipes on him when arrested. He had three previous drugs convictions.

The detective said, “He is not the main player but he is a vital cog. He came from Dublin to an unknown location in Cork with €70,000 worth of heroin."

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the accused was knowingly involved in the drug dealing and he sentenced him to six years in prison with the last two years suspended.

More in this section

Garda Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (40s) is critically injured in assault in Cork city centre
'To be his parents was the biggest honour': Cork mother shares her heartbreak after son (7) passes away following long illness 'To be his parents was the biggest honour': Cork mother shares her heartbreak after son (7) passes away following long illness
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: 1,620 new cases confirmed as figures show more than 40 people with virus in hospitals in Cork
cork court
Law and justice concept

Man brings money to court for cat welfare charity he defrauded of €27.5k

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more