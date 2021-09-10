Protest to take place in Cork calling for end to housing crisis 

HOUSING activists in Cork City have organised a protest calling for an end to the ongoing housing crisis.

Supported by Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, Solidarity, Travellers of North Cork, and CATU Cork, the National Homeless and Housing Coalition is holding a socially distanced rally in Cork City tomorrow afternoon.

The coalition said that rents and house prices in Cork are continually increasing.

Member Gary Baus said: “So many of my friends are being priced out, evicted, or facing homelessness. A demonstration of people power on the streets is the only way the Government will stop working for private interests and listen.”

The group said they believed that the Housing for All plan, unveiled last week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, stands to “change nothing” for the so-called Generation Rent, who find themselves trapped in difficulty with rental and saving for deposits and mortgages.

The plan aims to increase the supply of housing to an average of 33,000 per year over the next decade. However, the group said there were a number of shortcomings in the plan including a lack of protection for tenants.

The coalition is made up of political parties, NGOs, community groups, and trade unions. It said it will take to Cork City’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12.30pm to rally and protest against the shortcomings.