New data shows Bantry-West Cork electoral area has highest Covid incidence rate in Cork

NEW data shows the Bantry-West Cork Local Electoral Area (LEA) currently has the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate in Cork.

The latest published figures, which take in the 14-day period up to Monday, September 6, showed that two local electoral areas, Bantry-West Cork and Cork City North West, reported Covid-19 incidence rates above the national average incidence rate.

According to the latest figures, the Bantry-West Cork LEA currently has an incidence rate of 517.3 per 100k of the population which is considerably higher than the national average of 450.9.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA currently reported 116 positive cases which is a decrease of seven from the 14-day figures reported last week.

The Cork City North West LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 495.2 and reported 199 cases, which is a decrease from last week when 210 cases were reported.

Mallow, Bandon-Kinsale, Skibbereen-West Cork and Cork City South Central all recorded increases in their 14-day Covid-19 incidence rates.

The Mallow LEA reported a total of 121 cases over the two-week period, with the incidence rate now standing at 415.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded 152 cases which represents an increase of three cases on last week and an incidence rate of 407.8.

Skibbereen-West Cork LEA recorded 118 cases which is an increase of 19 cases since last week, while their incidence rate is 389.7.

Cork City South Central LEA reported 117 positive cases as opposed to 116 cases previously, while their current incidence rate is 302.6.

The Cork City North East LEA recorded the third-highest incidence rate in Cork this week with a rate of 450.6 and they recorded 190 positive cases which is a decrease of twenty cases.

According to the latest data, the Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, had a total of 148 cases over the two-week period, with the incidence rate now standing at 325.7.

Cork City South East reported 132 cases, down 13 from their previous figures and a rate of 308.5.

Kanturk LEA has an incidence rate of 304.8 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the area was 76.

Previously, Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 437.1 and 109 cases of Covid-19.

There was a noticeable decrease in cases for the Cobh LEA which this week has a rate of 290.2 with 99 cases compared to 116 last week.

Macroom LEA also saw a drop in the number of cases it reported.

The LEA now has a rate of 287.7 with 106 cases compared to 114.

Cork City South West LEA reported an incidence rate of 282.7 and a total of 133 cases, which represented a decrease of 13 cases for the area.

Carrigaline LEA recorded 81 cases with an incidence rate of 230.5, down from 261.8 last week.

The Fermoy LEA came in with the lowest incidence rate for the second successive week, with 38 cases and a rate of 104.4.