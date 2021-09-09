Emergency services successfully combine in dramatic river rescue in Cork this evening

EMERGENCY services were involved in the dramatic rescue of a female from the water in Mallow this evening.

Members of the Mallow Search and Rescue, the Rescue 115 team, Mallow Garda Síochana, and two fire brigades, all assisted in the successful mission which occurred in the Castlepark area in Mallow.

The female had entered the River Blackwater at Lovers Leap as it is known locally in Mallow.

Members of the Mallow Search and Rescue launched a boat with the help of Mallow Fire Service which enabled them to travel downstream in the direction of the female who was in the water.

The members of the Mallow Search and Rescue rescued the female in their rescue boat and the casualty was given First Aid by members of the Fire Service.

She was subsequently airlifted to the Cork University Hospital for further treatment by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 team who are based in Shannon International Airport. They had used the nearby coursing field to land their helicopter.

A garda spokesperson told The Echo:

“It was a successful outcome.”

Two fire brigades from Mallow and Kanturk respectively were also present at the scene in Mallow, having responded to the call which came in at 6.55pm this evening.