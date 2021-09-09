Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 20:05

Investigation underway following armed robbery in Cork 

An investigation is underway this evening into an armed robbery in Cork. 

The incident happened at a post office/shop in the Ballinhassig area shortly before 4pm. 

Gardaí attended at the scene of the incident this afternoon where it is understood that two heavily disguised men who were armed with a firearm and machete entered the premises and demaded money. 

They left the scene in a car with an undisclosed sum of cash. 

A garda spokesperson said that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station (023) 885 2200 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

