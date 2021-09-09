Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 18:30

Covid-19 latest: new figures show number of cases reported in Cork

Cork reported one of the lowest seven-day incidence rates of the virus per 100,000 population. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

More than 1,800 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork in the last fortnight.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 1,868 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on Tuesday.

786 of these cases were reported in the seven days to September 7.

Cork reported one of the lowest seven-day incidence rates of the virus per 100,000 population.

Nationally, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 214.1 with Monaghan reporting the highest rate at 513.1 and Wexford reporting the lowest rate at 116.9.

Cork had the fourth-lowest seven-day incidence rate at 144.8.

Separate reports from the HPSC also shed light on the number of Covid-19 related deaths being reported in Cork, and the volume of outbreaks of the virus in the region.

The latest weekly HPSC report on deaths shows that 27 Covid-19 deaths were reported nationally in the week to September 7.

It shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork from the beginning of the pandemic to September 7 was 430, an increase of three on the figures reported the previous week.

Provisional HPSC data also shows that there were 126 newly notified Covid-19 outbreaks in Ireland in the week to September 4.

This figure includes 17 outbreaks in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

These outbreaks were in nursing homes (2), acute hospitals (3), workplaces (4), childcare facilities (1) personal grooming services (1), retail outlets (2), hotels (2) and a private house (1).

This evening the HPSC was notified of 1,292 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 54 are in ICU.

Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork 

