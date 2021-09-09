Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 20:19

Garda dog sniffed out €50,000 heroin stash from bag under shed in Cork, court hears 

A €50,000 stash of heroin in a Lidl bag under a garden shed in Grenagh was sniffed out by a garda dog and now the man responsible for the drugs has been jailed for three years. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A €50,000 stash of heroin in a Lidl bag under a garden shed in Grenagh was sniffed out by a garda dog and now the man responsible for the drugs has been jailed for three years.

Detective Sergeant Joe Young said members of the garda divisional drugs unit obtained information that drugs were stored at a house at Clonard Avenue, Grenagh, County Cork, on February 26, 2020, and they secured a warrant to search the premises.

Eoin O’Sullivan and two other men were seen walking around the back of the house on that afternoon and emerging a short time later and getting into a car parked on the driveway. Gardaí came out of their concealed positions as soon as the car started and arrests were made.

Heroin with a street value of more than €700 was found on Eoin O’Sullivan in the car.

Officers then went to the back garden of the house with the garda dog unit and drugs were located by a sniffer dog underneath a shed.

The stash of heroin was located in a plastic Lidl bag and it turned out to have a street value of more than €50,000.

O’Sullivan, aged 34, who lived at 128 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, and not at the Grenagh address, told gardaí he had gone to Dublin the previous night and collected the consignment of drugs.

He also told gardaí he was under pressure to pay off a drugs debt and was addicted to cocaine, heroin and prescription drugs. He claimed he was intimidated into holding the heroin.

Det. Sgt. Young said this was credible as the accused was known to have a chronic drug addiction dating back 20 years.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said a helpful and very comprehensive probation report described that the accused had successfully cleared himself of drugs but was overborne by the pressure to repay an old debt and fell back into a drugs milieu and ended up at square one and dependent on drugs once again.

Defence senior counsel Blaise O’Carroll said the accused had left education after primary school and had a lot of difficulties but cooperated with this investigation.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a jail term of seven years with the last four years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of having heroin for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

cork court
