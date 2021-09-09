Walk-in vaccinations available at centres in Cork city and county over coming days

Further walk-in vaccinations will be available at vaccination centres in Cork city and in West Cork over the coming days as the last phase of the vaccination roll-out in the city and county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at walk-in clinics which are scheduled across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The walk-in vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be open from 4.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, September 9 and from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, September 10.

City Hall will be open for walk-in vaccinations from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 11 and from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, September 12.

Ciara Ni Faolain and Mairead Murphy at work in the pharmacy at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Vaccination Centre. Pic: Larry Cummins.

There will also be a walk-in clinic in Bantry located at the new primary care centre in operation from 9.15am to 12.15pm on Sunday, September 12.

This will be the sixth weekend when walk-in vaccinations have been made available in Cork city.

Walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to any eligible person aged 12 or over and anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation and photo ID.

Those who received their first dose of the vaccine at their GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre can still attend for their second dose.

Vaccination project lead with the South South West Hospital Group, Sinead Horgan, said that there has been an enthusiastic reception from Cork people so far to the walk-in clinics.

While the majority of the population is now vaccinated, it is encouraging that these walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be popular with members of the public of all ages.

“We encourage anyone still considering getting their vaccine to come along, walk-in and get their vaccine in a safe setting, with a warm welcome from our friendly staff,” she said.

She added that the evening clinics have proved to be useful for people leaving work or school.

“We hope that the later walk-in clinics, running until 8pm, will be useful to people leaving work who may not have been in a position to attend previous walk-in clinics in the county.

We’d encourage employers to share the details of the upcoming clinics.

“They may also suit parents who can call into the centre after the school collection time, and may also suit secondary school students,” she said.