Unique remembrance service to take place in Cork for World Suicide Prevention Day

A SPECIAL remembrance service is taking place in Cork city on Friday night to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

In honour of the day, the unique service will be held in Cork’s city centre to raise awareness about suicide and to remember all of those who have passed.

Cork Penny Dinners along with Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery Samaritans, Shine a Light, Circle of Hope, Cork Sexual Violence Centre, sporting groups and others will come together for the night.

Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners said they hope to raise awareness about suicide and the “gaps” in mental health services with the event that is part of their Bridges of Hope initiative.

“Suicide is huge, it’s a very, very big thing now at the minute and so many people are being lost through suicide and its mental health, so what we’re appealing to all politicians is to fill all the gaps in all of those services,” she said.

“Fill them immediately. And save lives because that’s what it’s about now. It’s a crisis.”

There will be a 60-second silence along with songs from the High Hopes Choir, lights, candles and teddy bears, 'Hope' and 'Faith' who will make their journey down the River Lee.

In July, a similar event was held as volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery brought the bears up the north channel of the river.

On Friday night, the teddy bears will make the journey through the south channel with the boats this time concentrating between the two bridges at City Hall which will also be lit up for World Suicide Prevention Day.

“Our bears are called Hope and Faith for a reason. If we don’t have hope, we can’t continue and if we don’t have the faith and belief in ourselves and in others around that can help us, we won’t continue either.

"They are very, very important words and the bears are very important to us," said Ms Twomey.

Volunteers from Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery make the journey upriver in darkness at July's event. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Ms Twomey said she hopes the event will bring some comfort to families impacted by suicide and to let them know that they are not alone.

“Our message to anybody out there is: You are not alone.

"We have lots of services that will help and can help.”

The event takes place on Friday at 8:15 pm.

World Suicide Prevention Day is on Friday 10 September