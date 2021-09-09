Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 11:19

Cork journalist to appear on Late Late Show with Ireland’s paralympic heroes

Cork journalist to appear on Late Late Show with Ireland’s paralympic heroes

Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Gary O'Reilly, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will be joining Ryan Tubridy, along with Joanne O'Riordan to talk about their success, homecoming and medals.

Cork sports journalist Joanne O'Riordan is set to appear on this week’s Late Late Show with Ireland’s paralympic heroes.

Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Gary O'Reilly, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will be joining Ryan Tubridy, along with Joanne O'Riordan to talk about their success, homecoming and medals.

Samantha Mumba will be on the show to talk about raising her daughter in LA, why activism is important to her, the reality of life in the music business, living life on her own terms and her new role as a judge in Last Singer Standing which is due to hit screens later this autumn.

Comedian Joanne McNally will also be in the studio to talk about why her therapist ghosted her, being kicked off a celebrity dating website and life in London.

Ireland Rugby Coach and Munster legend Paul O'Connell will also join Ryan to discuss how he finds life on the sideline with Ireland and the new challenges he is facing now that he is back with the national team.

The story of the long-lost siblings who found each other over 50 years after being left as babies on either side of the Irish border through the help of DNA testing and the ITV programme Long Lost Family will also be shared and Orla Gartland and Hermitage Green will be performing.

Read More

Multi-million euro revamp of Cork Airport to get underway

More in this section

Garda stock Investigation underway following armed robbery in Cork 
Covid-19 latest: new figures show number of cases reported in Cork Covid-19 latest: new figures show number of cases reported in Cork
Emergency services at the scene of a fire in Cork city Emergency services at the scene of a fire in Cork city
Emergency services successfully combine in dramatic river rescue in Cork this evening

Emergency services successfully combine in dramatic river rescue in Cork this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more