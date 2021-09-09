Cork journalist to appear on Late Late Show with Ireland’s paralympic heroes

Cork sports journalist Joanne O'Riordan is set to appear on this week’s Late Late Show with Ireland’s paralympic heroes.

Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Gary O'Reilly, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will be joining Ryan Tubridy, along with Joanne O'Riordan to talk about their success, homecoming and medals.

Samantha Mumba will be on the show to talk about raising her daughter in LA, why activism is important to her, the reality of life in the music business, living life on her own terms and her new role as a judge in Last Singer Standing which is due to hit screens later this autumn.

Comedian Joanne McNally will also be in the studio to talk about why her therapist ghosted her, being kicked off a celebrity dating website and life in London.

Ireland Rugby Coach and Munster legend Paul O'Connell will also join Ryan to discuss how he finds life on the sideline with Ireland and the new challenges he is facing now that he is back with the national team.

The story of the long-lost siblings who found each other over 50 years after being left as babies on either side of the Irish border through the help of DNA testing and the ITV programme Long Lost Family will also be shared and Orla Gartland and Hermitage Green will be performing.