Complainant in assault case failed to appear in court for accused man's trial

Complainant in assault case failed to appear in court for accused man's trial

A woman who was allegedly assaulted more than two years ago failed to appear in court for the trial of the man accused of committing the crime. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A woman who was allegedly assaulted more than two years ago failed to appear in court for the trial of the man accused of committing the crime.

Defence barrister Nikki O’Sullivan then applied at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the judge to direct the jury to find the accused man not guilty by direction of the judge because of the failure of the complainant to appear. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin acceded to this application.

Ian Cronin of 4 Shamrock Ave, Grange, had been accused of assault causing harm to the woman at Douglas, Cork, on April 22 2019.

Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said the accused man pleaded guilty to a related criminal damage charge.

Ms O’Sullivan BL said the defendant had been sober since the incident occurred.

The judge imposed a six-month jail term suspended for a period of 12 months on Cronin for the criminal damage charge.

