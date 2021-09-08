Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 21:02

Grab your thunder buddy: Warning remains in place for Thursday

Grab your thunder buddy: Warning remains in place for Thursday

Jan and Lilly Findlater take cover from the rain at the Farmer's Market in Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for Cork.

Met Eireann issued the warning which came into effect on Wednesday morning from 9am until midday on Thursday.

The weather forecaster warned of scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms to continue into Thursday with localised flooding a possibility where the rainfall is heaviest.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the meteorology body has said to expect a mix of high temperatures with scattered showers resulting in a muggy atmosphere.

This is expected to lighten a little on Saturday, while Sunday is described as “autumnal” with temperatures between 14 - 17 degrees with light northerly breeze.

More in this section

'My parents never saw me pregnant': Cork woman in Australia tells of difficulties being far from home during pandemic 'My parents never saw me pregnant': Cork woman in Australia tells of difficulties being far from home during pandemic
Man sentenced for 'cowardly' assault in which he struck someone in the face with pint glass  Man sentenced for 'cowardly' assault in which he struck someone in the face with pint glass 
Law and justice concept Woman who pleaded guilty to a number of assaults sentenced
corkcork weather
Garda

Man assaulted in Cork city centre remains in critical condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more