Grab your thunder buddy: Warning remains in place for Thursday

A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning is in place for Cork.

Met Eireann issued the warning which came into effect on Wednesday morning from 9am until midday on Thursday.

The weather forecaster warned of scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms to continue into Thursday with localised flooding a possibility where the rainfall is heaviest.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the meteorology body has said to expect a mix of high temperatures with scattered showers resulting in a muggy atmosphere.

This is expected to lighten a little on Saturday, while Sunday is described as “autumnal” with temperatures between 14 - 17 degrees with light northerly breeze.