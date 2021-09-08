Covid-19 incidence declining, says CMO as 1,545 new cases and 43 weekly deaths reported

The national incidence of Covid-19 infection is declining across the country, while hospital and ICU admissions are stabilising.

That’s according to Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health who said that the National Public Health Emergency Team is closely monitoring trends relating to the virus.

The comments came as it was announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,545 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 335 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,155 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

The number of weekly deaths reported is significantly higher than those reported the previous week.

Ten Covid-19 deaths were reported in the period from August 25 to 31.

The latest local data from the HPSC shows that 1,808 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to September 6.

The five-day moving average of cases is 106.

Up to August 31, a total of 427 Covid deaths were reported in Cork.

“Overall the incidence of COVID-19 infection is declining across the country, the five-day moving average is 1,407 and we see a stabilisation of ICU and hospital admissions,” said Dr Holohan.

“Incidence of Covid-19 in adolescents and young adults is falling significantly and we are seeing early encouraging signs that the rate of infection plateauing in children of school going age. NPHET will continue to monitor this trend over the coming weeks.”

He said that vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the most severe effects of Covid-19 including hospitalisation and death.