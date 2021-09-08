Cork man who admitted engaging in sexual activity with teenage boy is jailed 

Bizarre and very upsetting was how a sentencing judge described the case against a man who engaged in a sexual act with a boy and used a mobile phone to record three unknown males using toilet cubicles in Cork city.

Garfield Ebbs, 46, with an address at Fairfield Green, Farranree, Cork, was sentenced to three years with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said Ebbs deliberately sought out the 15-year-old. The judge did not accept that the accused man believed at any time that the victim was 18 even though the injured party first said he was. The boy was wearing a school uniform when he first met the accused through a gay dating website.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson who investigated the cases against Garfield Ebbs said the 15-year-old performed oral sex on the accused five times between September and December 2018 and was given cash and gifts for doing so.

On one occasion Ebbs gave the boy an iPhone X worth about €1,000 as a gift and asked him could he get younger boys and girls to meet him too. The victim said he did not do so.

The teenager said in a victim impact statement he had mixed emotions at the time and did not know how he felt but now felt very ashamed and disgusted that advantage was taken of him.

In separate offences Ebbs admitted recording males under the door of cubicles as they were urinating or otherwise using the toilet facilities at Apple Computers at Hollyhill in Cork, Cork Airport and Blackpool shopping centre.

Defence barrister Ray Boland presented a psychological report to the court and said the defendant had already suffered directly as a result of his own actions as he had lost a very well-paying job in information technology, his wife had divorced him and he lost his home.

Mr Boland said, “Videos were taken in bathrooms but he had no intention to share those on the internet. They were for his personal gratification.

“He had a difficult upbringing. Matters I don’t want to bring up in open court in circumstances of his youth resulted in him being hypersexualised and resulted in some of the more bizarre aspects of this case.” The judge referred to the defendant’s mother having schizophrenia but that the defendant himself was not diagnosed with any psychological disorder.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the plea of guilty was of very real benefit to the teenager who was sexually abused as he did not have to give evidence in court. The judge also acknowledged that Garfield Ebbs had expressed real remorse.

Numerous counts appeared on the indictment against the accused man and he pleaded guilty to five counts on the basis that evidence would range across all counts on the indictment.

Ebbs admitted engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 17 by penetrating the child’s mouth with his penis. He pleaded guilty to paying a woman acting as a prostitute to engage in a sexual act with him.

The remaining three counts to which he pleaded guilty related to intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature by recording an unknown male in a toilet cubicle and storing the said movie clip on the mobile phone on various dates between June 2017 and August 2019.