Cork hot-desking hub revamps amid flurry of enquiries

Republic of Work, a flexible innovation hub in the heart of Cork city, is experiencing a 200% increase in enquiries about its workspaces, as companies explore new options for their development and employees.

Based on South Mall, the Republic of Work has positioned itself as “The Definitive Space” and is already home to a diverse range of more than 80 companies including global venture capital firm SOSV, technology company Digisoft and process management company OpinionRoute.

An extensive renovation project has been completed ahead of the planned return to offices later this month. The business lounge, hot desk, event space and members' kitchen have been transformed and redesigned to reflect the new work environment. Further renovation work is also planned for increased meeting rooms and private office space.

Republic of Work has benefited from significant investment from Cork-based entrepreneurs Dan and Linda Kiely, who have worked on developing the business with one of its original founders Dave Roynane. The development has also benefited from Covid support, facilitated by Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Rural & Community Development.

Daren Sexton from GuardYoo with Lauren Duggan and Fiona Parfrey from We Are Riley in the revamped Republic of Work. Republic of Work, a flexible innovation hub in the heart of Cork city, is experiencing a 200% increase in enquiries about its workspaces, as companies explore new options for their development and employees. PIC Darragh Kane

Commenting on the development, Dan Kiely said, “Republic of Work offers that ‘third workplace’, between the office and the home, which has become increasingly important in today's business environment. Hybrid working is here to stay.” Republic of Work is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and is acting as an accelerator for a number of emerging Cork companies.

Republic of Work is part of the NDRC Irish Tech Hub Network and home to the Teamwork Catalyst incubation and accelerator programmes, where several of the startup companies based there are set to double in size over the next year. Republic of Work is prioritising the delivery of mentorship-driven accelerator and pre-accelerator programmes and pre-seed funding to entrepreneurs in the Cork and surrounding region.

General Manager at Republic of Work, Frank Brennan said, “There is certainly a demand for a new culture of workspace, which is why we have redesigned the Republic of Work as “The Definitive Space”.

It is fantastic to see new businesses emerging and thriving under our roof despite the pandemic. We’re not solely focused on startups, we facilitate businesses and organisations at all stages, providing guidance and mentorship in any way we can. Our brand new, renovated space on the South Mall could be the ideal launchpad for your entrepreneurial journey.”