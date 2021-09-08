Three busloads of passengers travel to Shannon to catch diverted Naples flight due to poor visibility at Cork Airport

HOLIDAY makers arriving home from Naples this morning had to be diverted to Shannon this morning because of fog at Cork airport.

The flight was due in at 9am and had 103 passengers on board.

And now more than 100 holiday makers scheduled to fly out to Naples later this morning have had to travel by bus to Shannon for the departure flight this afternoon.

The 9.25am flight out of Cork has been rescheduled to 2pm from Shannon and three bus loads of passengers travelled from Cork airport this morning to get their flight from the County Clare airport.

A spokesman for the airport said: “Visibility at the airport was less than 100ft and a pilot would require at least 300ft to land.”

He said that the diversion was not related to the disabling of the centre line lights on the runway in preparation for development at the airport in the coming weeks and months.

And he said no other flights had been affected this morning.

A statement from Ryanair said the aircraft landed normally in Shannon, before customers were transferred by bus to Cork.

It added: “Outbound passengers were transferred to Shannon airport, where they departed to Naples after a delay. Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this diversion and delay, which was entirely beyond our control.”