Young man faces sentencing for incidents including throwing lifebuoy into River Lee

A LIFEBUOY was thrown into the River Lee by a young man in Cork city and now he faces sentence for that and a separate public order incident at Cork District Court.

John Waij, aged 23, with an address at The Foyer, Assumption Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by throwing the lifebuoy in the river and engaging in drunken and threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the lifebuoy was thrown into the River Lee after midnight on July 11 at Sullivan’s Quay, Cork.

“He was observed taking a lifebuoy from a pole and throwing it in the river,” the sergeant said.

The sergeant also outlined details of a previous incident which occurred at Grand Parade, Cork, on June 18.

Waij pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour on that occasion.

Waij shouted at one garda as a large crowd gathered: “I’ll will smash your f***ing face in.”

Frank Buttimer solicitor reminded Judge Olann Kelleher of difficulties and vulnerabilities in the defendant’s own background and said he had stabilised again since these incidents during the summer.

Judge Kelleher said he would put sentencing back until October 1 to see how Waij would behave in the meantime.