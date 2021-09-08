No motive for assault causing harm in Cork pub

A father-of-four from Durrus who was never in trouble before was remanded in custody until the end of the month for sentencing for assault causing harm to two men in a pub in Bantry.

Daniel Lynch, of Dunbeacon, Durrus, County Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing harm to Christy Crowley and Andy O’Shea, at the Marine Bar in Bantry, shortly before Christmas 2019. All of the parties are aged around 40.

On a Friday night, in December 2019, the two injured parties were socialising before the commencement of the holidays and they went to the Marine Bar for a 40th birthday party.

Garda Seán Ó Murchú said that no motive was ever established for why Daniel Lynch assaulted the two men, with whom he had been in conversation at the end of the night.

Garda Ó Murchú said that on examination of CCTV at the premises, Daniel Lynch had both fists clenched and Mr O’Shea was trying to calm him down.

“Daniel Lynch suddenly rains punches — boxing style, right-left, right-left — on to Andy O’Shea’s face.

“After four punches, Christy Crowley tries to intervene. Daniel Lynch punches Christy Crowley once to the left side of the face and then punches Andy O’Shea five more times to the face. Mr O’Shea collapsed unconscious to the floor. Mr Crowley had a broken jaw and for several weeks after he could not eat solid food and he is left with a speech impediment,” Garda Ó Murchú testified.

The officer said the injured parties only ever wanted the defendant to apologise directly to them and only made statements of complaint to gardaí when the apologies were not forthcoming.

Defence barrister, Emmet Boyle, said the defendant had apologised in a number of texts to the injured parties and had raised €9,000 compensation.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he could finalise the case “with a substantial prison sentence” or remand the accused in custody for sentencing on September 29.

Mr Boyle said the defence would opt for the adjournment.