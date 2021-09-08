Jail sentence handed down for woman caught with heroin

GARDAÍ used a specially trained sniffer dog to detect drugs in the possession of a 36-year-old woman stepping off the Dublin train at Kent railway station in Cork.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy said 36-year-old Rachel Ward, who lives in an apartment at Great William O’Brien Street, Cork, told gardaí from the divisional drugs unit that there were traces of heroin on tinfoil in her handbag on February 15.

However, when the defendant was to be searched by an officer following her arrest she admitted that she had a package concealed inside her person.

She retrieved this package and a number of others over the course of her detention. However, it was not until she was later examined in hospital that the fifth and final package of Diamorphine (heroin) was retrieved.

The total value of the drugs amounted to just over €15,000.

Ward admitted in interview that she had travelled to Dublin for drugs for herself. She later admitted to selling drugs to five or six customers.

Dublin trips

By the end of the interviews she admitted to having taken a number of trips to Dublin for even more substantial quantities of heroin to be sold in Cork.

“She said she had a €7,000 of €8,000 debt to a drug dealer in Dublin. She said she was addicted to heroin and she was in fear,” Det Garda Leahy said.

Five days later — before she was even charged with the February 15 drug deal — she was stopped travelling by taxi in Cork city. Det Garda Leahy and Garda Linda O’Keeffe found that she was carrying another smaller stash of heroin. She admitted travelling to Limerick earlier that day to pick it up and she said she had sold some of it before gardaí arrested her.

Emmet Boyle barrister said the defendant had been honest and cooperative with gardaí, making admissions against herself.

Mr Boyle said Rachel Ward was addicted to drugs herself.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was difficult to say if the defendant had been fully cooperative, given that it had taken some time for all five packages to be handed over to the authorities.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of five years with the last two years suspended.