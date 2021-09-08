Man dies following tragic incident in Mallow

Gardaí are treating as a tragic incident, the death of a man in his 50s in North Cork.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Mallow were alerted to a firearms incident that occurred at a business premises on Gouldshill, Mallow, Co. Cork yesterday evening Tuesday 7th September, 2021.

"A male (early 50s) was fatally injured and his body has been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."