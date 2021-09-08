Three people found dead at North Kerry residence

Three family members have been found dead with gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

Gardai called to a home in Listowel on Tuesday evening discovered the bodies of a woman in her 60s and her son, in his 20s, inside the property.

The body of a man in his 60s was found outside, at the rear of the dwelling.

All three had gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

An Garda Síochana said they are not seeking any other person in relation to the incident.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted, and the scene has been preserved as investigations continue.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: "My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw.

"The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

"An Garda Síochana is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation."

Parish priest of Lixnaw, Fr Anthony O'Sullivan, said the local community is "numb".

He was called to the scene at the family bungalow shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night, where he administered the last rites and said a number of prayers.

"There is a great sense of numbness and disbelief that this has happened," Fr O'Sullivan told Newstalk.

"Personally I feel the same way, numb and failing to comprehend or express how I feel about what has happened."

He added: "I am here nearly two years and met one of them briefly. It's a very caring parish with caring people."