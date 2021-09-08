Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 09:27

Three people found dead at North Kerry residence

Three people found dead at North Kerry residence

An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.

Three family members have been found dead with gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.

Gardai called to a home in Listowel on Tuesday evening discovered the bodies of a woman in her 60s and her son, in his 20s, inside the property.

The body of a man in his 60s was found outside, at the rear of the dwelling.

All three had gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

An Garda Síochana said they are not seeking any other person in relation to the incident.

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted, and the scene has been preserved as investigations continue.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: "My deepest sympathies to all impacted by the truly awful tragedy in Lixnaw.

"The shock and devastation being felt by the family and the community is unimaginable.

"An Garda Síochana is engaging with the local community and will carry out a full investigation."

Parish priest of Lixnaw, Fr Anthony O'Sullivan, said the local community is "numb".

He was called to the scene at the family bungalow shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night, where he administered the last rites and said a number of prayers.

"There is a great sense of numbness and disbelief that this has happened," Fr O'Sullivan told Newstalk.

"Personally I feel the same way, numb and failing to comprehend or express how I feel about what has happened."

He added: "I am here nearly two years and met one of them briefly. It's a very caring parish with caring people."

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Covid-19 incidence declining, says CMO as 1,545 new cases and 43 weekly deaths reported
Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork  Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork 
Leaving Certificate results 'Explosion' in CAO points could lead to more students taking up PLC courses locally
Grab your thunder buddy: Warning remains in place for Thursday

Grab your thunder buddy: Warning remains in place for Thursday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more