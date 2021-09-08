Cork singer: PUP cuts are another blow for local music industry

A WELL-KNOWN Cork singer has expressed concern about cuts to the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), describing it as yet another blow for the local music industry.

Jen Bowler, who plays with the band Sparkle, was speaking out against reductions to the PUP, which will see payments of €350 per week reduced to €300 from next week. Those already in receipt of €300 a week will receive €250.

Meanwhile, anyone on €250 a week will see their payment slashed to €203 next week and replaced by jobseekers’ allowance from next month.

This comes in line with the Government’s plan to phase out the scheme by February 2022.

Ms Bowler criticised the move, which she felt has been ill-timed.

“I was living from week to week on the PUP,” she said. “Food is covered but I haven’t been able to do much else.

“A lot of other musicians I know were very down. They have worked all their lives to build up their livelihoods and then were forced to just abandon them. A lot of them were forced into jobs they didn’t want to be in, making them feel like their whole careers had been pointless.”

Ms Bowler — who is preparing for the release of the band’s new single, Look, this Friday — said the industry deserves more respect.

“Musicians are taxed the same as anyone else, but they are not getting the treatment they deserve. After a year and a half of not working, it’s hard to know if we will ever be able to catch. Nobody knows what is going to happen going forward or if they will ever be able to make that money back. There are new cases every day and things still look very unpredictable. All we can do is come off the payment and hope for the best.”

She added that musicians are still uncertain about the future of the industry.

“It’s very tough looking after a house and paying bills when you can’t work. Musicians have been under so much stress. After a year and a half of not working, it’s hard to know what the future holds.”

It comes as the latest figures show that 12,376 people in Cork are in receipt of the PUP, down from 12,689 last week, and a peak of 62,460 in May 2020.

Nationally, just over 140,000 people received the PUP this week, a fall of 3,468 on last week.