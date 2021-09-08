‘Huge jump’ in CAO points for number of courses in Cork

This year, more than 20 third-level courses nationally have surpassed the 600-point mark, compared with seven last year, and just one in 2019.
Four courses reached the maximum points threshold of 625, including Dentistry at University College Cork (UCC).
Dozens of students who received the required number of points were not offered places, with the allocation being made by random selection.
Mariel Twomey, chairperson of the Cork branch of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC), said that there was a noticeable jump across a number of areas. “There was a huge jump in a number of subjects, I think which people weren’t really expecting the jump to be that big,” she said.
For example, she said computer science in UCC increased from 468 points last year to 503 this year.
“That’s a big jump, which we wouldn’t have seen in traditional years pre-Covid.
“I think there will be some young people who are obviously elated and delighted, but there will be some young people who thought they were in, having gotten maybe five or 10 points more than what it was last year, and in any given year, that would probably be good but this year, the jumps have been so much in some of the subject areas.”