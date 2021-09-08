‘Huge jump’ in CAO points for number of courses in Cork

THERE has been a “huge jump” in the points required for a number of courses in Cork this year, with some students requiring up to 100 additional points for their choices on CAO offer day.

This year, more than 20 third-level courses nationally have surpassed the 600-point mark, compared with seven last year, and just one in 2019.

Four courses reached the maximum points threshold of 625, including Dentistry at University College Cork (UCC).

Dozens of students who received the required number of points were not offered places, with the allocation being made by random selection.

A time to reflect

Mariel Twomey, chairperson of the Cork branch of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC), said that there was a noticeable jump across a number of areas. “There was a huge jump in a number of subjects, I think which people weren’t really expecting the jump to be that big,” she said.

For example, she said computer science in UCC increased from 468 points last year to 503 this year.

“That’s a big jump, which we wouldn’t have seen in traditional years pre-Covid.

“I think there will be some young people who are obviously elated and delighted, but there will be some young people who thought they were in, having gotten maybe five or 10 points more than what it was last year, and in any given year, that would probably be good but this year, the jumps have been so much in some of the subject areas.”

Ms Twomey said it is a time for students to reflect, and reminded them that there are lots of other options available to them.

Points for some courses did, however, remain steady.

Rise in points for healthcare courses

An analysis of the points needed for courses shows healthcare courses also rose at UCC, with pharmacy up 23 points to 613 points this year.

General nursing increased by 44 points to 498, while speech and language therapy was up 48 points to 568.

Also at UCC, commerce (International) with Hispanic studies increased by 86 points, with applicants requiring 488 points this year.

Montessori Education at Munster Technological University increased by 121 points, with applicants requiring 409 points, while sports and exercise management increased by 80 points to 402.

At MTU, the points for engineering (common entry) rose by 64 to 475, while biomedical science went up 25 points to 590.

Mary Immaculate College in Limerick saw education mathematics and Gaeilge increase by 65 points to 509, while early childhood care and education increased by 54 points to 409 points this year and primary teaching was 522 points, up 27.

Level 8 courses

Level 6/7 courses

More than 80,000 Round One offers issues

The Central Applications Office (CAO) yesterday issued 82,175 Round One offers to 55,221 CAO applicants.

Half of Level 8 offers are for the applicant’s first preference course, while 79% Level 8 offers are for one of their top three preferences. These offers consisted of 49,358 Level 8 course offers, and 32,817 Level 7/6 course offers.

It follows 7,918 ‘Round A’ offers made in July to deferred applicants, mature students, those attending via access courses and those needing to make visa arrangements. On August 4, a total of 6,163 ‘Round Zero’ offers were made,

So far this year, 96,492 offers have been made, compared with 91,424 in 2020.